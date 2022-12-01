A Twitter user has advised people to continue to fear ladies as he leaked a conversation between a cheating girlfriend and her unsuspecting boyfriend

The lady had prepared a lovely message for her real boyfriend and wanted to send it to her friend to vet, but mistakenly sent it to her other lover

She however deleted the messages but it was not cleared in the man's phone because he uses GB Whatsapp

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian man employed one of the interesting features of GB Whatsapp to catch his cheating girlfriend.

A Twitter user @only1Ayoo shared the chat between the said cheating lady and the man, urging male folks not to stop fearing women.

She did not know he uses GB Whatsapp. Photo Credit: Klaus Verdfelt, Jasmine Merdan, Twitter/@only1Ayoo

Source: Getty Images

"Omooo, If you woke up this morning and stopped fearing women here's a reminder to continue," @only1Ayoo tweeted.

In the chat, the lady named Amaka prepared a sweet message for her real boyfriend named Deji on his birthday and sent it to her friend on Whatsapp to vet.

Unfortunately for her, she mistakenly sent it to her other boyfriend and deleted the messages when she realised this.

Thanks to GB Whatsapp feature, she couldn't delete it at both ends and this made her other boyfriend find out he wasn't the main person in her life.

She however apologised that the message was meant for a class group chat, but he wouldn't fall for her lie.

See the tweet below:

Social media reactions

@Echelon26120 said:

"Na so I carry person chat forward am back to her with the caption “Bruh See this one , I go just play her as usual and leave her when she falls.

"I lost her sha.

"I can relate to such mistakes sha."

@melisonArinze said:

"I don mark my calendars.

"I start fearing them Thursday to Sunday every week and resume on Monday to Wednesday for the second cycle."

@Thefavordddd said:

"You sent a mistake ni 7:24,7:25,7:30 nd 7:33 again. All those minutes break between those messages..without knowing it was a wrong person??common!"

@Thefavordddd said:

"It’s either this is scripted or she did this intentionally…cause which kind mistake be this..you sent 4 different messages to a different person..Ahnahn E no gel at all."

@ibsudais said:

"If it was so why would he be mad?. the wish was meant for the one she’s cheating with but she wanted her friends opinion on it before sending and she mistakenly sent it to her bf. get it now?"

@seunney_ said:

"Some girls no get shame sha."

Nigerian lady leaks Whatsapp messages she received from her gateman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared the messages her gateman sent her on Whatsapp.

Temitope said she was really surprised to receive love messages on WhatsApp from her gateman.

In the chats she shared on Twitter, the gateman said he had admired her for a long time and could no longer keep the feelings to himself. He pleaded with her to give him a chance and ignore the fact that he was a gateman.

Sharing screenshots of their chats on Twitter, Temi said:

"My gate man legit told me he has feelings for me. I don’t even feel safe anymore."

Source: Legit.ng