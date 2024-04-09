A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK shared her insights on TikTok, revealing the challenges of job hunting in a new country and the surprising affordability of groceries in select stores

She highlighted the relaxed approach to fashion, noting that there’s no pressure to don expensive attire, allowing individuals to dress comfortably within their budget

Her experiences reflect the practical aspects of adapting to life in the UK, from employment struggles to the freedom of personal expression through

A Nigerian lady who had moved to the UK narrated her experiences as an expatriate in a TikTok video.

She discovered that securing employment in the UK posed challenges, yet she found groceries to be remarkably affordable in certain shops.

The lady touched on jobs and food. Photo credit: @zaynibee20

Source: TikTok

Lady relocates to UK

Furthermore, she observed that attire is not always a priority, allowing one to dress within their means and remain comfortable without the pressure to purchase costly garments as shared by @zaynybee20.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Zainab Attahirrr said:

“Abeg ooo how do you guys deal with, unfortunately after an interview.”

ZaynybeeB wrote:

“Lol it will master you if u done get almost 50 already.”

Olabisijumoke2 commented:

“Transportation is not free for under 18 old. even school children pay for bus pass.”

Oluwaseun 613:

“Unfortunate mail.”

GhostI:

“That work colleagues part very important.”

Annal ER:

“Transportation isn't free if you're under 18; it's only free for under age 5.. From Age 5 to 18yrs sounted price you pay.”

Omo Tola Ni:

“The 7th slide we look alike.”

Daisy:

“Thanks for the info please how can one get the blue card.”

Zaynybee:

“If u work in healthcare u can apply for it.”

Ruqayyah:

“Pls can i get the blue cad, been trying to get one.”

Zaynybee:

“Yes u can get the blue light card if u work within health care.”

Kenny 21:

“This is so true, and u look so pretty.”

Lady packs her bags and relocates to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who recently relocated to Manchester, United Kingdom, has shared her relocation journey with netizens.

The lady identified as @suzzyadannaajagu on TikTok, showcased her excitement as she landed in Manchester to begin a new life.

She shared her relocation process from going for medicals to Visa interview, Visa arrival, shopping, hair braiding, going to church, and a video of herself in transit.

There is also a story a Nigerian student has shared her daily life on TikTok, giving a glimpse of her challenges as an immigrant.

Source: Legit.ng