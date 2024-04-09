Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Lady Who Moved to UK Speaks on Job, Dressing, Food, and Working with Colleagues
People

Nigerian Lady Who Moved to UK Speaks on Job, Dressing, Food, and Working with Colleagues

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK shared her insights on TikTok, revealing the challenges of job hunting in a new country and the surprising affordability of groceries in select stores
  • She highlighted the relaxed approach to fashion, noting that there’s no pressure to don expensive attire, allowing individuals to dress comfortably within their budget
  • Her experiences reflect the practical aspects of adapting to life in the UK, from employment struggles to the freedom of personal expression through

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

A Nigerian lady who had moved to the UK narrated her experiences as an expatriate in a TikTok video.

She discovered that securing employment in the UK posed challenges, yet she found groceries to be remarkably affordable in certain shops.

The lady shared her experience
The lady touched on jobs and food. Photo credit: @zaynibee20
Source: TikTok

Lady relocates to UK

Furthermore, she observed that attire is not always a priority, allowing one to dress within their means and remain comfortable without the pressure to purchase costly garments as shared by @zaynybee20.

Read also

Lady gets materials and builds her fence by herself after finding out it will cost N10 million

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Zainab Attahirrr said:

“Abeg ooo how do you guys deal with, unfortunately after an interview.”

ZaynybeeB wrote:

“Lol it will master you if u done get almost 50 already.”

Olabisijumoke2 commented:

“Transportation is not free for under 18 old. even school children pay for bus pass.”

Oluwaseun 613:

“Unfortunate mail.”

GhostI:

“That work colleagues part very important.”

Annal ER:

“Transportation isn't free if you're under 18; it's only free for under age 5.. From Age 5 to 18yrs sounted price you pay.”

Omo Tola Ni:

“The 7th slide we look alike.”

Daisy:

“Thanks for the info please how can one get the blue card.”

Zaynybee:

“If u work in healthcare u can apply for it.”

Ruqayyah:

Read also

Nigerian nurse at FMC who works 2 jobs shares experience

“Pls can i get the blue cad, been trying to get one.”

Zaynybee:

“Yes u can get the blue light card if u work within health care.”

Kenny 21:

“This is so true, and u look so pretty.”

Lady packs her bags and relocates to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who recently relocated to Manchester, United Kingdom, has shared her relocation journey with netizens.

The lady identified as @suzzyadannaajagu on TikTok, showcased her excitement as she landed in Manchester to begin a new life.

She shared her relocation process from going for medicals to Visa interview, Visa arrival, shopping, hair braiding, going to church, and a video of herself in transit.

There is also a story a Nigerian student has shared her daily life on TikTok, giving a glimpse of her challenges as an immigrant.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel