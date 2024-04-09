A lady, upon receiving a quote of N10 million from a fencing specialist, which exceeded her budget, decided to do it herself

After the expert stamped N10 million on the fencing, lady built it herself. Photo credit: @thatdiynurse

Source: TikTok

DIY: Lady builds her fence

Consequently, she opted to purchase the materials independently and discovered she was capable of completing the task solo as shown by @thatdiynurse.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jonathan Beebe said:

“And that's why it probably won't last.”

Jen Lou wrote:

“Cane you explain and show how you did the posts?”

CincinnatiJaebird commented:

“When I tell you These tradesmen just be coming up with dollar amounts out of the air!! I'm proud of you!! It's beautiful and you did that!!!”

Gabriela & Dee also commented:

“Being broke homeowners has made Us into the best builders, homerepair, cleanup & maintenance man! That fence.”

Thatbinose:

“Let thought is to always see, I love that! I can get it done myself & thank vou!”

Jaleiah Smooth:

“Do it lady, I painted my entire 2700sft house in 2 days, let's start up a buzz lol.”

Mona:

“Beautiful job. I was quoted 6k to paint downstairs.. I'm half was finished for less than 500 thus far including all Supplies.”

Orinetaylor:

“You did a great job!”

Lumb33qu33n:

“I need step by step video..so I can do this to my yard.”

Cindy Dalls:

“Please add a footboard and a top board. Top board is for the wind and the kickboard is to keep it.”

MammaMayhem:

“I just showed this to my husband and told him to get his ish together cause you did that.”

Source: Legit.ng