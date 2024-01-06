A Nigerian female student in the UK has revealed her daily routine as an international student who works at night

In a TikTok video, she showed how she juggled her studies and her job, which involved long hours of work

She said that she used some of her daytime to sleep and prepare for her evening shifts

A Nigerian student has shared her daily life on TikTok, giving a glimpse of the challenges and rewards of studying and working in a foreign country.

In her video shared by @ajilola408, she narrated how she managed her time and energy between her studies and her job, which required her to work for several hours every night.

Lady talks about her relocation. Photo credit: @ajilola408/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She also showed some of the scenes and activities that filled her day, such as sleeping, getting ready, commuting, attending classes, and working.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady speaks two months after relocating abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a few months ago, a brave Nigerian lady decided to leave her home country and embark on a journey to the UK, where she hoped to find better opportunities and a new life.

She had always dreamt of living in the UK, but she faced many challenges and doubts from others who did not share her vision.

She revealed that many people, including some of her friends and family, tried to dissuade her from relocating, saying that she would regret it and face difficulties adjusting to the new culture, weather, and lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng