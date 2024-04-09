A Nigerian lady, striving to sustain herself financially, took on two distinct roles that piqued the curiosity of the online community

Her primary occupation was in the healthcare sector, where she performed nursing tasks, including the assessment of patients’ vital signs

Additionally, she assumed the responsibilities of a remote customer service agent from her home, managing customer inquiries and concerns through her computer

A Nigerian lady who secured two positions to support herself narrated her employment roles, capturing immediate online interest.

In the clip, she revealed that her initial role involved nursing duties, such as monitoring vital signs and dispensing medicines.

She shared the amount of time she spent on each job. Photo credit: @tobi_nubi

Source: TikTok

Lady works two jobs

As shared by @tobi_nubi, upon returning home, she embarked on her second job as a virtual customer service representative, as depicted in the video, diligently addressing queries on her laptop.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tennyherself said:

“Hello please when does internship (nurses) opens in FMC Abuja.”

Tobi Nubi responded:

“I will find out.”

Baby wrote:

“Please I am a pediatric nurse in Abuja and l'd love to work at the NICU please, how do I go about it?”

Tobi Nubi commented:

“I really don't know the process but they just posted me there.”

Bella Sofy94:

“How can i get online job.”

Nrś-Dfréké:

“How can I get online job please?”

Maryann marcel:

“I want to work here when I'm done with school.”

Emmanuel Odulabi:

“Do they have urologist centre.”

OriflamePartner:

“Please what job do you do online.”

Tobi Nubi responded:

“Customer service representative.”

Favour Evie:

“Hello please how can i get an online job too.”

Nandi Dadang:

“How is my friend Nurse Rhoda?”

Esther Bassey ita:

“Very soon she go japa now.”

Lady becomes registered nurse in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman recounted her remarkable path to becoming a registered nurse in both Canada and the United Kingdom.

In a TikTok video posted by @researchwithivy, she detailed the necessary steps and criteria she met to realise her ambition.

She described how her initial move was to submit an application to the National Nursing Assessment Service (NNAS), a body responsible for assessing the qualifications and professional history of nurses trained abroad.

Source: Legit.ng