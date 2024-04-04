Mummy Zee, real name Deborah Loveth, has shared her thoughts on the arrest of socialite Bobrisky

Bobrisky was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly abusing the naira

A confused Mummy Zee suspected VeryDarkMan to be behind the crossdresser arrest and wondered what kind of backing he has to have effected it

The arrest of Bobrisky by the EFCC over allegedly abusing the naira has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Reacting to the arrest, Mummy Zee marvelled that Bobrisky was arrested shortly after VeryDarkMan's video.

She wondered what manner of backing he must have that led to the crossdresser's arrest.

Via her X handle, Mummy Zee wrote:

"Wait, what kind of backing does verydarkman have?

"How did he say Bobrisky should be arrested, and suddenly there's a reason for Bobrisky to be arrested?"

Her post sent netizens into a frenzy.

Reactions trail Bobrisky's arrest

@iamkissking said:

"@_DebbieOA what if I say this is a planned arrest cause they don’t want vdm issue to escalate.

"They don’t want to arrest her base on cross dressing, so they find something else just to cool off the issue."

@dunniszn_ said:

"Bob was not arrested on VDM’s claims sha. This one is EFCC not Nigerian police."

@zamani281 said:

"Sometimes I wonder and I believe this is a scheme for her to avoid being arrested for cross dresser."

@tomidearoso said:

"Too many things get swept under the carpet in Nigeria, especially by the seemingly powerful.....until public opinion gets turned on.

"What he should be arrested for isn't even what he was arrested for. Our morals are getting dunked really fast.

"What awaits us as a people?"

@Bidal4Life said:

"This has nothing to do with VDM.

"I think it's just a coincidence fr."

VeryDarkMan taunts Bobrisky following his arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that VeryDarkMan had reacted to the arrest of Bobrisky.

Shortly after the socialite’s situation trended, VeryDarkMan, used the opportunity to test his skit-making skills. Taking to his Instagram page, VDM shared a video of him jocularly acting out the predicament the officers at the police station might have faced when detaining the crossdresser.

In the clip, VeryDarkMan acted like a policeman giving orders and a junior officer receiving the orders about the cell in which Bobrisky should be kept. Not stopping there, the social critic acted like the crossdresser.

