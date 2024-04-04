Controversial social commentator Very Dark Man has once again reacted to Bobrisky’s arrest by the EFCC

The online critic made a skit to laugh at the crossdresser predicament by dressing up and acting like him

Very Dark Man’s video was met with a series of reactions from netizens with some of them either laughing or calling it boring

Controversial social critic Vincent Martins Otse aka Very Dark Man has made a skit to taunt Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky after the crossdresser’s arrest.

Recall that Bob was recently picked up by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly abusing the naira.

Very Dark Man taunts Bobrisky with new skit. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @officialefcc

Shortly after the socialite’s predicament trended online, his rival Very Dark Man used the opportunity to test his skit making skills.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the dark man shared a video of himself jocularly acting out the predicament the officers at the police station might have faced when detaining the crossdresser.

In the clip, Very Dark Man acted like a policeman who was giving orders and a junior officer receiving the orders pertaining to the cell Bobrisky should be kept in. Not stopping there, the social critic then acted like the crossdresser.

VDM wore a tank top and stuffed the chest area with some items to make them look like a woman’s bosom. He started to speak like a lady while acting as Bobrisky protesting being kept in a male cell.

See the video below:

Mixed reactions trail VDM’s skit

The skit of Very Dark Man taunting Bobrisky over his arrest soon trended online and raised mixed comments from Nigerians. While some of them found it hilarious, others did not.

Read some of what they had to say below:

Hthannepearlltd:

“This is the most funniest thing have seen this year .”

bellokreb:

“Premium content.”

Cyndy__mma:

“Not funny button>>>>>.”

j__lamar:

“So boring , e know get content again .”

jeffryprettypretty:

“He is so obsessed with bobrisky and he can never get to his level period.”

Shimmer_joy:

“Na This Person Una Dey Call Activist???”

big____ceee:

“The joke self dry like him chest.”

bigkofss_:

“This guy can never make sense to me just keep fooling yourself.”

mcajele:

“Bob did the same when VDM was in prison. I’m just here enjoying the drama .”

its.preshy:

“This guy is obsessed with bob o.”

officialokokobioko:

“Bobrisky go from Xmen to ex convict.”

lily_sparkkles:

“You for talk say wetin bob Dey do Dey hungry you.”

ble_ssing_sunday:

“U see why l did not blame Blessing ceo or anyone who made videos about VDM when he was in cell, because l know say if na him he go still set ringlight Now let’s have it!!! Battle of the ex convicts.”

itslisadave:

“If VDM was a content creator, he no go ever blow.”

Chiderah_bellah:

“You are dry!! Mtchewwwwww.”

How Prophetess warned Bobrisky before his arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky’s arrest caused a buzz after an old prophecy that was made about him resurfaced online.

In the video, the prophetess, known as Bright The Seer on TikTok, had warned the ‘Mummy of Lagos’ to be careful because he was being monitored. She also advised him to coordinate himself.

A number of social media users seemed to think that Bobrisky’s arrest confirmed the prophecy about him, and they reacted to it online.

