The isiagu outfit that Air Peace staff wore for the inaugural Lagos to London direct flight has continued to generate a buzz online

Reacting to the outfit, a Yoruba man wrote a hearty open letter to the company on Facebook and tagged Air Peace to it

In the letter, he noted that he didn't see Igbo in the dressing and hailed the nation for scoring a good goal with Air Peace's feat

Air Peace launched its Lagos to London direct flight with classy Igbo outfits, which has since sparked debates on social media.

Folorunso Fatai Adisa, a Yoruba man, has shown solidarity with the Nigerian airline regarding the isiagu outfit

Folorunso Fatai Adisa showed solidarity with Air Peace on their isiagu outfit. Photo Credit: Folorunso Fatai Adisa

Source: Facebook

Folorunso challenged Yorubas and Hausas

In an open letter he wrote on Facebook, Folorunso said he was 100 percent with Air Peace and challenged his tribesmen or Hausa/Fulani folks who do not like the outfit to set up their own airline and ply the same route.

Folorunso added that he didn't see Igbo but Nigeria in the dressing and commended the country for scoring a good goal through Air Peace's feat.

He promised to patronise Air Peace should he have a reason to travel to London. His letter read:

"Dear Air Peace,

"Regarding this outfit, I am with you 100%. If any of my Yoruba brothers/sisters or Hausa-Fulani people do not like the dressing, they should do us a favor by establishing an aviation company that will fly the same route, where their crew would wear Agbada and Babaringa. As for me, I didn’t see Igbo in the dressing. All I see is Nigeria; we have just scored a good goal.

"In fact, kindly feel free to serve me Igbo dishes if you can. Should I have any reason to fly LON-LOS anytime soon, I shall be flying with you. Thank you and God bless you!

"Yours affectionately,

"Adisa.

"(OmO LiLE)."

Folorunso Fatai Adisa's post stirred reactions

BC Eruchalu said:

"Well said. The outfit is beautiful and represents Nigeria. Same way, if I come across outfits from our other Nigerian cultures, I will welcome them. Let's keep promoting Nigeria."

Samuel Edeke said:

"None of them complained all the time he rescued trapped Nigerians from distressed countries around the world for free. And funny enough most of the people complaining has no international passport."

Emmanuel Olusegun said:

"Me I no even see anything than Nigeria attire, anybody wey see Igbo or anything else should go and fly Nigeria Air and leave Air peace alone."

Alaba Olaniyi said:

"Exactly .

"No topic really.

"I've seen a video clip of their food. I saw swallow and efo riro with assorted."

"Why not if not?"

Anikè Adegoke said:

"Do we know if they have a multi attire for each Nigeria tribe, a beg let Air Peace reign?

"1 Nigeria."

Aloma Olamilekan Yusuf said:

"Tribalism seems to permeate many aspects of our lives, unfortunately.

"We need good services and they are there. Thanks to Air Peace."

Man reacts to Air Peace crew's outfit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had reacted to the isiagu outfit that Air Peace crew wore.

Air Peace commenced the Lagos-London flight on March 30, placing its airfare at N1.2 million for economy class and N2.2 million for premium economy.

A video which captured parts of the inaugural flight showed the aircrew walking majestically at the airport. The Airpeace crew and their well-wishers were led by Allen Onyema, the CEO, who was evidently proud of the achievement.

Source: Legit.ng