A Nigerian lady who flew with Air Peace from Lagos to London on its inaugural flight on the route has shared her experience

The lady said she was impressed by the services rendered by Air Peace, and she rated the airline 8/10 based on the value she got

She said she got amazing customer service but noted that there was a little bit of delay before the flight

After flying with Air Peace from Lagos to London on May 30, a Nigerian lady came online to share her experience.

The lady took to TikTok to share what it was like joining Air Peace on its inaugural flight in the Lagos-London route.

The lady said the customer service was good. Photo credit: TikTok/@estherbb59 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

The air passenger, @estherbb59, said she was impressed by what she saw during the flight, which has gained attention in news media.

She said she rated Air Peace 8/10 and that the airline displayed amazing customer service.

She said:

"AirPeace inaugural flight from London to Lagos! Overall experience was 8/10, amazing customer service, a bit of delay, but overall I was impressed."

There are reports that Air Peace served passengers goat meat pepper soup and pounded yam onboard.

Reactions as lady shares her experience flying Air Peace to London

@BIG ĶALA said:

"I swear goat meat pepper soup for flight, Air Peace for life."

@Colonel Allen said:

"Big ups to Air Peace for this. I can see that some Nigerians in this comment section are the reasons why other nations mock Nigeria and degrade African countries. Just full of negativity."

@Ariskydon said:

"How much is the flight when you booked?"

@K-W-E-K-U said:

"The return flight to Lagos was full as I saw in a video. Nigerians always support their own. A fact no one can take away from them. Air Peace, may you prosper."

Man happy as Air Peace starts flying London route

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man said he is happy over the price Air Peace is charging for its Lagos to London direct flight.

He shared a screenshot of the cost, which he saw on the website of Air Peace, and noted that the price had crashed.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that the airline was charging N1.2 million for economy class and N2.2 million for premium economy.

