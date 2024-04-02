A man has caused a commotion online after he shared his thoughts on the delicacies served on Air Peace international flight

Air Peace's feat of commencing direct flight from Lagos to London has received massive commendations from netizens and beamed the searchlight on the airline's operations

The netizen funnily gave people a heads-up on his plan whenever he happens to fly with the airline

A video showing the mouth-watering delicacy served to passengers on an Air Peace flight has stirred massive reactions online.

A man shared the video on X, encouraging people to make money to fly Air Peace business class.

A video showed goat meat pepper soup being served to passengers on an Air Peace flight.

Reacting to the video, an X user funnily hinted at creating a scene on the airline's aircraft.

@von_Bismack funnily vowed to fight for a plate of pepper soup on the aeroplane. He tweeted:

"I heard Airpeace serves goat meat pepper soup on their international flight.

"Ana akukwá aka here.

"Any day, you people hear that Airpeace had small turbulence in the air, just know that I'm the one fighting for a plate of pepper soup in the plane."

Meanwhile, foreign airlines have quoted new ticket prices as Air Peace commenced its Lagos-London flight.

Netizens hail Air Peace

@VubacosmsVic said:

"Praying for Air Peace to also get the license to fly the US route like JFK or BWI make I patronize them and also have a taste of that vegetable soup wey dey make me salivate from here."

@OIOlawale said:

"The Business Class ticket price is just about what Economy Class used to cost when BA and VA toyed with us .

"Kudos to Air Peace .

"More routes to your fleet."

@aai_austin said:

"The last time I flew Emirates na only doughnuts and stuff I had all the way to Dubai. This a different experience."

@Bigsis0001 said:

"I will not fly Airpeace bcus they are wearing ishiagu'.

"Are you sure you don't want pepper soup.

"Eeh bebi?

@stan_amaechi said:

"Make dem try dey serve ụgba garnished with okporoko and nkwụ élú (palmwine)."

@Emmynwaeze said:

"Abacha and ugba on board could be loading, too.

"A standing ovation for Allen and Air Peace."

@TosinOlugbenga said:

"Comrade you don’t need to cause turbulence.

"When they see you they will recognize say you be Senior man and your pepper soup will be specially delivered."

