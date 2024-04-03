A young man who recently built a lovely house shared a video about it as Nigerians celebrated him

The man tagged the house his first roof as he showed the efforts that went into the building construction

Many people were wowed by the man's achievement at his young age as they wished to become homeowners

A young Nigerian man who used to work as a bricklayer joined the league of homeowners in the country as he showed off his new building.

At the beginning of his video, building materials like sand, granite, and bags of cement were on his site as labourers worked.

The house was fenced and painted white and black. Photo source: @praizy_huncho

Source: TikTok

House with Gerard stone-coated roof

He took the building from the foundation level to completion as he used an expensive Gerard stone-coated roof for the project.

The latest landlord also used parapets to add to the home's architectural design. He spent millions of naira on the project. His pastor came to dedicate the house.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

KELVIN-TIKTOK said:

"This one shock me oh.. see huncho of yesterday.... grace sharp."

Official Moses D ZionBTC said:

"Congratulations, I tap from this blessing i most be congratulated this year amen in Jesus name amen."

Samson lion King said:

"I wan do ritual I don tire."

succez19 said:

"Amen my own is coming bro,big congrats to you."

benjamin777772 said:

"I no understand una this days , e con be like say others no Dey try, Abi una dey add something make we know."

Marvel XOXO said:

"Congratulations til it gets to my turn."

OG SMILER said:

"A very big congratulations man e no easy."

Benjamin said:

"I tap the blessing bro.God wey run am for you go run am for me. belive."

Endie said:

"Congratulations bro this month is my month in Jesus name i pray Amen."

Papa Bear said:

"I go soon mount my own apartment."

Source: Legit.ng