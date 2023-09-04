Young Man Makes It in Life, Builds One Storey House, Splurges Millions of Naira on Interior Decor
- A Nigerian man who completed his house after making it in life has shared a video that captured the building stages
- The young man had wet blocks all over as labourers worked to show they were molded on the site
- Many Nigerians thronged his comment section to praise his achievement as some said prayed to succeed like him
A rich Nigerian man who built a house after making it shared a video capturing the building process.
After the building's foundation had been dug, the man (@kodakmullar3) knelt on his site. People were around as he prayed.
Man roofed house
His house had a solid decking to withstand the weight of the first storey. He spent heavily on the building's roof.
Seconds into the video, he shared a photo of the pan he used for the building. There were tens of wet blocks all around the site.
He captioned the clip:
"Congrats to me on my new home."
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Joy said:
"Congratulations."
Obeleagu147 said:
"God way run am for you go still run am for me congratulation to you bro I tap from your blessing."
Drip.Rich said:
"Congratulations, things I love seeing."
Canzy Gold21 said:
"Congrats….. I tap from your grace."
Trevor said:
"Congrats bruh… I tap frm ur grace."
mhiz vee said:
"Congratulations na me be next."
Xerxes said:
"Congratulations. I’m next to build my own home."
Alyshabbb said:
"Naso congratulations I just dey type today I pray mine don’t pass this year so ppl will congratulate me too."
Dannysimoni said:
"Congratulations boss I tap from your Grace."
Jossy Tamar said:
"Big Mansion very soon by God’s Grace."
Man built house for parents
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who finished a mansion for his parent to appreciate them took to TikTok to celebrate.
He shared a video showing how the building process started right from the foundation level as a tipper brought sand.
Another young man built house
In similar news, a young man who built a house for himself after making it in life celebrated his achievement online.
The man (@succesful___) shared a clip that had the building stages the house went through before it was roofed.
