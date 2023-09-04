A Nigerian man who completed his house after making it in life has shared a video that captured the building stages

The young man had wet blocks all over as labourers worked to show they were molded on the site

Many Nigerians thronged his comment section to praise his achievement as some said prayed to succeed like him

A rich Nigerian man who built a house after making it shared a video capturing the building process.

After the building's foundation had been dug, the man (@kodakmullar3) knelt on his site. People were around as he prayed.

The man prayed during the foundation laying with his hands stretched. Photo source: TikTok/@kodakmullar3

Man roofed house

His house had a solid decking to withstand the weight of the first storey. He spent heavily on the building's roof.

Seconds into the video, he shared a photo of the pan he used for the building. There were tens of wet blocks all around the site.

He captioned the clip:

"Congrats to me on my new home."

Watch the video below:

Man built house for parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who finished a mansion for his parent to appreciate them took to TikTok to celebrate.

He shared a video showing how the building process started right from the foundation level as a tipper brought sand.

Another young man built house

In similar news, a young man who built a house for himself after making it in life celebrated his achievement online.

The man (@succesful___) shared a clip that had the building stages the house went through before it was roofed.

