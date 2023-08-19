A young Nigerian man showed off the house he built after making his first set of millions in life

The man painted the whole building the same colour as the fence to achieve a modern look for the structure

People who watched how the interior was well-made in a viral video wished to have the same thing

A young man who built a house for himself after making it in life has celebrated his achievement online.

The man (@succesful___) shared a clip that had the building stages the house went through before it was roofed.

The man used expensive roofing for his building. Photo source: @succesful

Source: TikTok

House with black gate

In the video he shared, labourers filled his foundation to achieve suitable flooring. He spent heavily on the roofing.

The landlord also fenced his building to give himself some level of privacy. The compound was also cemented.

Many Nigerians thronged his comment section to celebrate his house achievement at such a young age.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ONLY_ONE_HARBOI said:

"Congratulations."

Crush said:

"Congratulations."

Joyce said:

"Congratulations daddy i happy for you."

OLANREWAJU said:

"Congratulations,big on big mybrr."

Oluwa BLACK said:

"Congrats more to come."

kizzito said:

"Congratulations. I connect to your grace."

Mama said:

"Congratulations bro. I claim it for my family."

OMO IYA AZEEZ said:

"Congratulations drop update right quick."

Jerry 1 said:

"As I congratulate you them go still congratulate me amen."

Cue Cynitch said:

"I'm a Ghanian but i love how Nigerians put up their buildings very nice architecture."

Bread_boY said:

"Congratulations Bru, how many plot abeg."

@-Timson said:

"Congratulations my own is coming soon."

Young lady built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty lady rejoiced after building a modern bungalow with a good finishing of exquisite tiling.

The lady shared a TikTok clip that captured how the building started with a tractor clearing her site before the foundation.

Man spent N2m on house

Similarly, a young Nigerian man shared a video of a house he built with N3m with its roofing done. Many people were amazed.

The man (@iam_olykiss) said that with N2m spent more; he would finish the interior and flooring of the house. He added that he did not know why people doubted N5m could finish a home.

Source: Legit.ng