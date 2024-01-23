A Nigerian man celebrated after he made a smart move and built a portable and beautiful house for himself

The man captured the exterior of the house to show its classiness with step tiles roofing and tiled pillars

Many young Nigerians thronged his comment section to wish him well as some wished also to become landlords

A smart Nigerian man invested his money into his future as he built a portable bungalow.

After he (@prince_ice21) finished construction, he filmed around the house to show people how well-built the home was.

The house had tiles on its pillars and base walls. Photo source: @prince_ice21

Source: TikTok

A look at the beautiful house showed the man used step tiles roofing sheet for the house. According to an ad on Jiji, step tiles aluminum go for N4,700 per length.

The railings at the front of the house were in a gold colour that matched the white-painted walls.

The base of the house and its pillars were tiled in a clip. Apart from its aesthetic function, the tiles would serve as water resistance and prevent the blocks from soaking water during the rainy season.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

toniagold521 said:

"Congratulations, my brothers is next to be celebrated."

Azaman DM said:

"Congrats I just de see congrats I think is a sign."

DOMINION said:

"Congratulations boss Amen to akk Good things."

@David J said:

"Big congratulations to you i pray my own will come."

Angel baby said:

"Congratulations my dear I claim it ooo."

blessed pounds said:

"In God we trust all things are possible...... More winnings ahead."

Somtochukwu said:

"This is really a sign. Congratulations brother."

@_Justin said:

"Congratulations boss himself more keys."

Theo Berthrand said:

"I tap from your grace broda."

Favour said:

"Congratulation to u l pray my own will come."

user9877305881819 said:

"I'm so happy for you blood."

Source: Legit.ng