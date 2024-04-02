Nigerian renowned singer Wikzid buzzed the internet after he took out on one of his fans who acted to know all at a recent statement he made

The Star Boy music executive took to social media to argue that money cannot buy love

One of the singer's followers tackled him for that statement, spurred a fresh round of commotion online

Multi-award-winning Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, best known as Wizkid, exchanged words with one of his fans who exercised cleverness over his recent opinion on love and money.

The musician, who distanced himself from Afrobeat days ago, declared on Elon Musk's X (formerly known as Twitter) that money cannot buy love.

"Money don't buy love", he tweeted.

One of the singer's followers took to the comments to voice out his doubt, saying:

"Boss, I disagree."

Wizkid responded by making fun of his father and stated that his views don't affect his.

"That one na ur papa business," Wiz wrote.

In a previous report, the Made in Lagos singer, generated massive reactions online after the video of his latest acquisition surfaced on the networking app.

The Grammy Award winner was said to have splashed $1million on an ice chain. In the clip, the jeweler who made the fashion accessory was showing it off for fans to see.

In the clip, the chain bought by the singer who lost his mother last year was glittering and it oozed class and simplicity.

See the conversation below:

Nigerians react as Wizkid floors fan

mavimoney:

"Machala dey cap you self wan dey cap."

@Dhavidote:

"This boy and disrespecting his fans."

@TenmanNoble1:

"Na by force to agree with you? Why call his papa unprovoked? We go soon cancel you."

ifec_emma:

"Another fan replied with "mother's love is the closest to God's love". Now, Wizkid liked the reply and retweeted it. Wizkid replies accordingly."

iam_muhamzy:

"If no be ment you Dey disagree with person wey get money pass your papa."

pimpmyhair2.0:

"Just go frame that reply,na ur Easter gift."

