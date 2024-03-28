A Nigerian woman has stirred emotions online after sharing the reason behind her husband's grave action towards her

According to the heartbroken woman, her husband threw her and her children out after impregnating their house help

The financially handicapped woman was captured in a video sleeping by the roadside with her children before help came her way

A Nigerian lady who resorted to sleeping by the roadside with her kids after being chased out by her husband has received help.

A content creator identified as @king__mitchy on TikTok shared a video of the woman looking sad while sleeping on a wrapper with her children.

Accounting graduate sleeps by roadside with kids Photo credit: @king_mitchy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman says husband impregnated house help

When asked why she slept by the roadside with her children, she explained that it was lack of money for accommodation.

According to the woman, she was living comfortably with her husband before he impregnated their househelp and sent her and her children away.

She further revealed that she was a graduate of accounting but marrying a bad husband kept her in a deplorable situation.

King Mitchy who was touched by the woman's situation gave her a package and N20,000 cash to take care of her children.

This delighted the woman who prayed that Mitchy never gets married to a bad husband like she did.

She captioned the video:

“My husband impregnated my house help and threw me and the kids out.”

Reactions trail video of homeless woman

Netizens on TikTok flooded the comments section with sympathetic reactions and prayers for their well-being.

OG Loper said:

“Dear Lord, help me to marry right.”

Queen Onuwabhagbe said:

“So sorry God will send helpers of destiny to you.”

@margaret said:

“Never a dull moment with you all Lord have mercy upon you all.”

Lara Ajagbe said:

“Please can someone get this woman work.”

@life of ESCOBAR FUNDZ said:

“God bless as you try your business again.”

@jemima D. Pecku said:

“No matter how rich your husband is, you must make sure you saving.”

Mummy Nathan said:

“He knows I have no dad or elder siblings to fight for me.”

@useroyioza said:

“Take him to human right joor.”

Pookiepeach reacted:

“As in woman house wife or working class save money.”

Watch the video below:

