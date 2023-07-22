A short video of a teenager who built one room at the age of 19 has inspired many people as they praised her

The lady said that she started buying her building materials at the age of 18 and had to forgo many luxuries

According to her, she cried sometimes from how much comfort she was sacrificing to see that she had a home

A 19-year-old girl has made a video of how she was able to own her home at a very young age.

The girl (@im.moody.bby1) said she had to save all her money to buy cement and blocks to construct her one-room apartment.

People said that she is better many out there. Photo source: @im.moody.bby1

1 room apartment with dressing table & tiles

Showing the room's interior with a classy tiled floor, the teenager said she only has one shoe and two slippers with no wig. She added that she would rather have a comfortable home than live fake life on social media.

After completing the house, the lady got her appliances and furniture in bits. In another clip, the lady said she got money from a business she started at 17. She began buying materials in 2022 and finished the home in 2023.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ebony flame said:

"My respect goes to you. dont stop doing what u are doing and keep ur head up."

davioclarke said:

"Am so proud of you as a young gurl."

kay-Andy said:

"May that room multiply to multiple rooms. I see it for you.ambitons go far."

Riska said:

"Highly respected... I love this,keep going."

Boss chin said:

"I'm so proud of you this is how I started my life at 18, and with this ambition u will be successful in your early 20s."

Jessica said:

"Good job baby I did the same at the age of 25 years I had my own home build fem scratch I sacrifice so proud of myself. I'm 35 now."

dannn said:

"May God bless you and your possessions and keep you safe."

Meeks said:

"I wish I had your mindset at that age. You did very well girl, keep it up."

Source: Legit.ng