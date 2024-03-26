A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her change in status against all odds

She recalled being treated like a slave and appreciated God as she moved from a housemaid to her boss' wife

Her TikTok showcase has stirred massive reactions on social media as people celebrated with her

A happy Nigerian lady has celebrated becoming her boss' wife in style.

@confidencelambo shared throwback and current pictures of herself capturing her physical growth and change in status.

She appreciated God for her new status. Photo Credit: @confidencelambo

@confidencelambo revealed she was maltreated in the past but appreciated God for her change in fortune.

She said she was formerly a housemaid and expressed joy at her new status. Her TikTok video got many talking.

In another video, she showed off the new car her husband got her.

Another lady had celebrated moving from a housemaid to her boss' wife

Watch the video below:

People celebrate with @confidencelambo

helenwendy7 said:

"I tap from Ur blessings God please change my background."

sarahizorusiajeh said:

"Chai Congratulations to you beloved."

Berry-Lite said:

"My dear we were in the same boat, today Na she dey beg me for money. This world is too deep. Treat people the same way u wish to be treated regardless of who they are to you."

Gracybaby said:

"The fact u schooled in my school."

akachukwu823 said:

"Congratulations more to come."

unique said:

"Abi make i go do house girl...congrats mami."

queen kachi said:

"To God be the glory."

Mis Sonia said:

"Congratulations to you dear, I pray that God will do the same for me, because I have been living with my aunt for 15 years now, I pray that God will give me a reason to celebrate soon."

Lady gets pregnant for her boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had celebrated getting pregnant for her boss.

According to the woman identified as simplisauce on TikTok, she had a choice to either sell her body to men or become a cleaner after secondary school.

She chose to become a cleaner and after a few months, her boss fell deeply in love with her. The young lady subsequently got pregnant for him and her status got elevated to 'madam of the house'. However, she revealed that he hasn't married her yet.

