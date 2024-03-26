A Nigerian woman has shared a touching video of her caring husband praying passionately for her business

The proud wife said her husband began praying after she lamented that she had not made any sales for the day

According to her, after the prayers made by her husband, she made sales and sold N23k worth of goods

A young Nigerian woman has gushed over her doting husband whose prayers made her business flourish.

In a video, she revealed how her husband prayed for her business and she began to make sales afterwards.

Woman joyful after making huge sales Photo credit: @lovefragrancecosmetics/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Businesswoman shares business transformation

The woman identified as @lovefragrancecosmetics on TikTok revealed that before her husband’s prayers, she had not made any sales and it badly affected her mood.

She complained to her husband who quickly decided to take action by praying fervently for massive patronage.

In the video she shared, her husband was sighted placing hands on her goods while praying fervently for great sales.

According to her, after her husband's prayers, she easily made sales of N23k for that day and her joy knew no bounds.

She wrote:

“POV: I told hubby have not sold any goods since today and he started praying for my business after the prayers I sold 23k worth of goods.”

Reactions as man prays for wife’s business

Netizens on TikTok took to the comments section to laud the man for taking charge as the man of the house.

Oma reacted:

“A man is a priest in his family, I will marry right, I will marry that man that will be a good leader to me and our children.”

KWEENMAYA said:

“Praying men.”

khamas_watch_store_aba said:

“I so much love this.”

Lucy B reacted:

“God keep blessing him and his handwork, he will never lack, God will always come true for him for being faithful to him. Ah where ever he entered his presence will be noticed for good Amen.”

@toria chi said:

“If you can't be a priest over me you aren't qualified to lead me,oh Lord I want me one of your sons on this Earth.”

Abbasdaughter said:

“When I say I only want a man with the 3 p's; they said I want too much. A Priest, Ptotector and Provider. God bless him.”

Oluwaseyifunmi WEt reacted:

“Marry ooo, get covering in a man not Pablo that cannot pray for himself. May we marry well.”

Maryanne Anthony reacted:

“God bless and keep your hubby and you too. That why we must marry someone who can stand in the gap for us in prayer.”

Source: Legit.ng