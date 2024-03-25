A Nigerian lady has shamed one of her followers who made a foul comment that no body would ever get married to her

In an emotional video, she danced with so much passion while showcasing her wedding invitation cards

Netizens stormed her comments section with congratulatory messages and prayers for their husbands to locate them

A Nigerian lady on TikTok has proved a follower wrong after she made a sad comment on her page that she would never get married.

The lady identified as @chizzy123_7 on the platform excitedly showed off her wedding invitation cards as she danced passionately.

Lady shames troll over negative comment

While showing off her wedding cards, she shamed one of her followers who said that no one would agree to marry her.

She reiterated that a man who is not God cannot determine what her 'tomorrow' would look like.

Chizzy123_7 wrote:

“Man no be God, u don't know tomorrow my brother.”

Reactions as lady shows off wedding card

The lady’s TikTok video ignited reactions from some netizens who tapped into her blessings and others who sent in congratulatory messages.

@ifylydia7 reacted:

“This the reason why I am yet to sent out my wedding invitation cards because I think people will say am too small for that 21yrs.”

Choicer reacted:

“God this is the same question people are asking oh, do not put me to shame oh 6 lu those who mocked me and asked me where is the father of my child, prove them wrong o& they will all congratulate me.”

Betty reacted:

“I'm happy for you, but please don't rush to get married because of bad comments o, because they will not follow you there, God bless your home.”

Mr. Nonso said:

“Girls value marriage like theirs no tomorrow.”

Cindy-icon said:

“Omo someone said this night, I promise him I will send him my card soon.”

Angela Nkem reacted:

“No body dear, this is my testimony soon. I tap from your blessings.”

Itz Nafana said:

“My sister marry ooh if husband came marry ooh as far you don pass 18 marry oooh.”

SOLUTION said:

“God please locate me. I have suffered chaii, Congratulations.”

Divine Hillary reacted:

“Congratulations dear I cover ur marriage with the blood of Jesus every plans of the enemies u will jump and pass.”

@raylight said:

“Congratulations dear. i for like follow sow asho oo!”

Watch the video below:

