A Nigerian father has shared a heartwarming moment between himself and his daughter on social media

In the video, the man's playful daughter asked her father to 'chill out' and allow her to have some fun as an 'independent woman'

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many gushing over the amazing relationship between the father and daughter

A video of a playful little girl speaking to her father in a hilarious way has left netizens rolling on the floor.

Her father who was behind the camera upstairs, captured his daughter as she spoke to him while standing outside the compound.

Little girl speaks to dad using slangs Photo credit: @sokohTV/Facebook.

Little girl speaks to dad with slangs

The funny little girl kept on using slangs to talk to her father whom she addressed as ‘dude’ and ‘bruh’.

Reacting to this, her father asked if she really meant to refer to him as ‘dude’ and she insisted that he was her ‘dude’.

Her funny father reminded her in the video to tread carefully since he had not paid her school fees yet.

Surprisingly, she asked him to relax, stating that she was independent and could take care of herself.

She said:

“Come bruh, chill out for once, have some fun time. I have no problem, I'm gonna party cos I'm independent.”

Reactions trail video showcasing father-daughter bond

Netizens who reacted to the video shared by Sokoh TV on Facebook reiterated their love for the relationship shared between the duo.

Isaac Queenlari reacted:

“Just me and my dad back then doing our thing. I love you dad for your love and care, and I thank God I married your type.”

Vivian Sweet said:

“Oh my God,you got to chill bruh, am independent on my own bruh, my baby for life... we the first daughters association is so proud of you girl. Nah we Dey snatch our mama husbands from them.”

Effirim Kwame Joseph reacted:

“I wish my unborn child could be free with me this way, I love your family vibe dude.”

Langs Bulus Gyang said:

“I just love watching your videos. Children are our source of happiness.”

Joseph Uka Udeh said:

“Did I just hear I'm independent bro.”

Olakunle Olatunde reacted:

“Chill out for once bro. Smart girl. We pray they all become children we would be proud of in future.”

Ejike Judekingsley said:

“Adorable. Daddies and their first daughters. Best of friends.”

Chukwunonso Ibeanaoke Apama Boy said:

“Love this mehn, you really got to chill bro.”

Ikike James said:

“And she said "chill out bruh, we mauve" So in love with this, God abeg give me smart and intelligent kids when it's time biko.”

Watch the video below:

