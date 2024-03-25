A Catholic Reverend sister has questioned ladies who refused to join her in the religious mission despite being called by God

According to her, some ladies who intentionally failed to heed the call of God are not prettier than Reverend sisters

The clip stirred mixed reactions from netizens with some accepting to join and others bashing her over the video

A Catholic lady on TikTok has addressed ladies who rejected the call to become Reverend sisters.

The Reverend sister identified as @srchizzyk80 on TikTok warned them to answer the call of God and quit acting like they were better than the Reverend sisters.

Source: TikTok

Reverend sister calls on ladies to join

According to her, they are not prettier than others like her who have already answered the call.

In the video, @srchizzyk80 was seen dancing to a popular secular sound which during appeal to some netizens in the comments.

She captioned the video:

“You be young lady, God dey call you to be rev sr and you dey wan do shakara Abi? You fine pass us? Just waka dey come joor.”

Reactions as Reverend sister addresses ladies

Netizens on TikTok took to the comments section to share their opinions on the Reverend sister's choice of music and also state that they will answer God’s call soon.

user8809300710356 reacted:

”I'm following you because of this Sr, a Carmel Aspirant hoping for September for me to join. please pray for me Sr.”

@user8789521545128 reacted:

“So make leave man ahbeg oo man to sweet.”

soft Barbie said:

“With the way Nigeria is going. I think i should just join.”

NewCambridgeschool2023 said:

“I see this as another way to flex in the worldly space, which time you get to do your prayers as sisters of those days they do??”

@tmberry10 reacted:

“Ur Charisma is everything may chukwu okike always be with you and strengthen U. Iseee.”

Gifted diamond reacted:

“Why is no one concerned about the wordly song that she is dancing too?”

@srfranc3 reacted:

“Who dey check am.My lovely Sr, we fine no be small.”

Rosybeauty skincare said:

“Thank you, my girls will serve God while being married.”

