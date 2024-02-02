A middle-aged Nigerian lady broke down in tears on TikTok while revealing that she would be tying the knot soon

In the touching clip, the woman said she was crying because he was very cute and the man of her dreams

Netizens who watched the clip sent their congratulatory messages to the woman via the comments section

A Nigerian lady has stirred emotions on TikTok after shedding tears because of her upcoming wedding.

The lady identified as @julieukpeni5 on TikTok revealed she was still in disbelief that she would be getting married soon.

Bride-to-be cries in emotional video Photo credit: @julieukpeni5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in tears over marrying dream man

She disclosed that she was shedding tears of joy because the man of her dreams proposed to her.

According to her, she would be getting married to a very cute man and can not wait to show him off to the world.

She wrote:

“I can't believe am marrying the man of my dreams. Wait till you see how cute he is.”

Reactions as lady sheds tears over husband-to-be

The video has sparked lots of reactions from netizens who tapped into the bride-to-be's blessings.

Mufty Torekuubu said:

“I wish you a Happy marriage. May your marriage be filled with success happiness prosperity prayers love and blessings.”

@queengold2675 reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@user8187124309786 said:

“Congratulations baby. I tap o.”

NWACHUKWU CHINASA said:

“Congratulations dear, happy married life and a blessed home in Jesus Mighty name Amen Amen.”

@adetutu5957 reacted:

“Congratulations.”

Mabel reacted:

“I tap to ur blessing.”

Gloria Williams Afedzi said:

“CONGRATULATION.”

@didiagrace said:

“Congrats, that was my wish, but it did not work.”

@presh said:

“I received mine too Amen.”

Rutherlyn Dickson said:

“Congratulations dear.”

Eunice reacted:

“Wow congratulations.”

@queen zenith said:

“Wow, that's one of my dreams. congratulations dear.”

Watch the video below:

Gorgeous bride cries at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an emotional TikTok video has shown a beautiful-looking bride tearing up during her wedding. The video was posted on Tuesday, December 13, by Wedding Reels Africa and it shows the moment the bride broke down in tears.

The video lasted just 18 seconds, but it was enough to show how the bride showed her happiness. She was unable to keep it together as she bent her face in her hands and shed tears in the presence of her man.

In reaction, the groom soothed his bride and tried to make her feel better during the emotional moment. TikTok users who have come across the video are in agreement that the bride was crying out of joy. At the moment, the video has been viewed more than 192k times.

Source: Legit.ng