A Nigerian lady gained TikTok fame after she secretly barbed her head and revealed the new look to her husband

The video showed her at the salon getting her haircut and appeared to be enjoying herself grinning from ear to ear

Once finished, she surprised her husband at his office, where he was overjoyed to see her looking vibrant and rejuvenated

The husband reacted to her hair cut. Photo credit: @the_ayowe_nation

On seeing his wife’s radiant and rejuvenated appearance, he was overjoyed as shared by @the_ayoawe_nation.

Omoniyiayomiposi9 said:

“I'm sure u guys have talked about it before sha.”

Immaculate reacted:

“Try this with mine and see Wonders.”

Mumsy Michelle commented:

“I no fit try this with my hubby ahh he go use super glue to gum it back.”

Uche8767:

“I no fit try am o my husband already warned me.”

Kosybella _beautyempire:

“You look much younger now.”

Chii8:

“Except your marriage don taya you, don't try this at home!”

Mercymax1010:

“If i try this my father house straight i we come back wen d hair grow again.”

Makalisia:

“They will send me back to my village if I try this.”

Angel4real:

“I think I will do that to my hubby too, cus the guy nor want me to cut my hair.”

Amdiva:

“I love this, would love to try this, but am not ready to be returned to my father yet.”

Queen Adetoba's:

“Hmmm try this with my husband there's fire on the mountain.”

OJ-Special:

“The day I will try this with my husband hmmmmmm.”

Awesome GOD:

“My husband granted me permission to barb mine, oh he so much love it&i look like secondary school girl Fits me very very well!”

