For the first time in over a decade, a young Nigerian lady decided to visit her homecountry, Nigeria

She shared a video showing how she took two flights before finally arriving in Nigeria with her loved ones

While some people picked holes in her video, many others celebrated her visit to Nigeria with kind words

A young lady has returned to Nigeria with her loved ones after 12 years overseas.

In a video seen on TikTok, @_.iamfedericaa._ documented how she arrived at the airport with her luggage but kept mum on her country of residence.

She said she had not been in Nigeria for the past 12 years. Photo Credit: (@_.iamfedericaa._)

Source: TikTok

The clip was followed by another one which showed she took a second flight in Turkey en route to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

In the second clip, she was flanked by her mother and another lady who is believed to be a relative.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She expressed excitement as they finally arrived in Nigeria.

In a related incident, a woman and her kids had left the UK and moved to Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

@_.iamfedericaa._'s post sparked mixed reactions

osamukellyx4 said:

"Congratulations."

Tommy said:

"Fine girl no money."

hairbyprecious said:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

Chinemerem Gideon said:

"12 years but you where born on 2000 that is 25years _12 nah 8years you day before you travel."

Giovanni Ceasar said:

"Gat to recheck ur profile… Na 8 yrs you Dey when you travel out to Europe?"

Couple relocate to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had packed their bags and returned to Nigeria after 25 years in the US.

Nneoma, one of their granddaughters, shared a video of the aged couple with the family on TikTok as she narrated how their return home went. According to Nneoma, her grandparents are more than life partners.

She said they are each other's besties and have been together for 62 years. She took delight in the fact that they are still alive and watched her grow into a fine young woman. She said they shuttled from Nigeria to the US for years, catering for her and her siblings while her parents went to work.

Source: Legit.ng