A young Nigerian lady recently constructed her own home and showcased it on the internet, attracting considerable attention.

In the video, she was visibly thrilled, dancing and performing distinctive moves in her home

She also revealed the house’s exceptional interior, clearly illustrating that it was a tastefully adorned residence

The lady danced in her house. Photo credit: @brownsugar_xoxo

Source: TikTok

She also showcased the unique interior of the house, leaving no room for doubt that it was a well-adorned structure, equipped with all the contemporary household appliances.

As shared by @brownsugar__xoxo, the story of a self-made, young Nigerian woman achieving such a feat struck a chord on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chimoneytherapper said:

“This your bf don try fr. Congrats.”

CeoJeffster reacted:

“Which work are yoU people doing na.”

Extremely Nkem wrote:

“I don't want to tap from what I don't know but God abeg I want to buy a 7 bedroom or 6. do it for me my Saviour ..l don't know how but do it lord.”

Peaceover5.everything commented:

“It's my turn to be congratulated.”

Oluwatayoabigail:

“You bought a house wow congrats.”

Ayomide Bakare:

“POV: we snapfam saw it first Congratulations sugar.”

Promise93883:

“God I see what you do for others I know mine is coming. Congratulations.”

Vee93848:

“I tap congratulations.”

Successful Bae 9:

“Congratulations... it's my turn BB God's grace.”

Ciscahhair:

“A happy girlie! Congratulations!”

Thoniaofili:

“Congratulations boo.”

Young lady builds house with her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, who had embarked on a house-building journey with her spouse, had successfully gone viral on TikTok upon sharing a video of their completed home.

The video documented the house’s progression, beginning from its early stage, capturing the initial stages of construction.

Ultimately, the heartwarming and relaxing video revealed the finished house, offering viewers an insight into the stunning interior, adorned with an exquisite design.

Source: Legit.ng