A Nigerian lady recently captured hearts online by surprising her fiancé at his workplace on his birthday

The touching video showcased her presenting a cake, which immediately lit up his face with joy

During this heartfelt celebration, she declared her love for him, leading to an emotional embrace

A young Nigerian lady had drawn online attention by celebrating her fiancé’s birthday at his workplace.

In the video, she arrived at his office bearing a cake, instantly lighting up his face with a smile.

The lady came with birthday cake. Photo credit: @meana_hair

Source: TikTok

As shared by @meana_hair, she seized the moment to declare her love for him, a gesture that emotionally moved him to embrace her.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sammybam said:

“Happy birthday Mike. God bless you for all you do for my friend.”

Meana_hair wrote:

“Why are you talking like a better person here.”

F.O.G Collectionz:

“All his co-workers crushing on him will just back off.”

Meana_hair:

“Was just talking about this now now.”

Donuts cake:

“Happy Birthday to him.”

Louss__hairlinewigs:

“Happy birthday to him.”

Feyi:

“Awnn association is jumping.”

Oluwadamilola:

“Happy birthday to him.. know this love go reach my side one day o.”

Opemipo:

“Meana god wennnnnnn.”

Kikelomo adekoya:

“Awwwwnn this is the cutest video ever.”

Lady gifts her husband new BMW

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman has melted hearts of netizens after she purchased a brand new BMW M4 car for her husband.

A TikTok video shared by @antxana showed the moment the wife presented the car to her man.

She covered his face with her palms as she led him to where it was parked. The man was shocked and appreciated his wife after confirming it was his.

Lady luxury TV stand for husband

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a heartwarming TikTok video of a Nigerian woman who gave her husband an unexpected birthday surprise with a luxury home appliance has become an online sensation.

She wanted to express her love and support for her husband by purchasing a sleek and modern TV stand for their living room, adding a touch of elegance to their space.

The video captured the long and tedious process of assembling the TV stand, as well as the emotional reaction of her husband when he saw the thoughtful gift.

Source: Legit.ng