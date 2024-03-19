A former maid from Nigeria recently shared her good news of becoming the owner of a restaurant

A young Nigerian woman, formerly employed as a housemaid, had proudly declared herself the CEO of her own restaurant.

The video she shared showcased the restaurant’s interior, tastefully adorned to enhance the customer experience.

The woman was visibly thrilled to have realised her dream of restaurant ownership, and received a flurry of well-wishes and congratulations.

As shared by @nuellachisom0, the inspiring journey from housemaid to restaurant CEO is a testament to the power of dreams and determination.

Watch the video below:

