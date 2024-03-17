A video captured a touching moment where a young man surprised his mother with a monetary Ramadan gift

Overwhelmed by her son’s gesture, the mother expressed her deep emotions through a voice note

In her heartfelt message, she blessed her son with success in every pursuit and wished for his continued prosperity

The mother, deeply moved by the unexpected gift, felt compelled to send him a voice note in response.

The mother was truly moved by the gift. Photo credit: @jicoblack

This heartwarming story, as shared by @jicoblack, serves as a reminder of the enduring bond between a mother and her child, even in the digital age.

It also highlights the spirit of giving that is central to the holy month of Ramadan. This narrative continues to resonate with many, making it a trending topic across various online platforms.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User928399373933838 said:

“Wo make I Dey give my parents money better than giving girlfriend wey I never marry money omo may she live long for you bro.”

YEKINI wrote:

“Walahi this is what the prophet described as blessing and achievements in lifeidris Ayinde you shall never spend your money on sickness.”

Cranberry2:

“Amen, but please it's not good for everyone to know your mother's name abeg.”

TAOHEED:

“Idris ayinde omo riskat ayoka, omo omo, okay baba lock him for kuburatu me.”

QALABI:

“Amen and me too. Live long and large ma'am.”

Temitopeoluwa716:

“See my mom second oo at a point I will tell her to stop that I did not have airtime again. God bless all the good mothers and all their children.”

Sofeeyah:

“Amin she's even crying wow I love you mum."

