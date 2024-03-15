Global site navigation

Nigerian Lady Goes to Shop at Mall with Her Apple Vision Pro, Gets Attention for Her Uniqueness
People

Nigerian Lady Goes to Shop at Mall with Her Apple Vision Pro, Gets Attention for Her Uniqueness

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A video captured a Nigerian lady’s visit to a shopping centre with her Apple Vision Pro, which she later shared online
  • As she moved around the mall, onlookers watched her curiously, questioning how the device enabled her to see
  • A store assistant approached her, asking if she could indeed see, to which the lady confirmed by offering a handshake

A Nigerian lady, armed with her Apple Vision Pro, visited a shopping centre and subsequently posted a video online detailing her experience.

As shared by @misstechy, the footage showed her navigating the mall, attracting curious glances from onlookers who were seemingly intrigued by her ability to see with the device.

The lady gets immediate attention
Lady visits mall with the cutting edge devise. Photo credit: @mistechy/TikTok
Source: TikTok

A store assistant, unable to contain their curiosity, asked if she was able to see. In response, the woman with the Vision Pro extended a handshake, affirming her ability to see.

This unique encounter, captured on video, offers a glimpse into the transformative potential of the Apple Vision Pro.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bukasin188 said:

“I still never understand the important of this vision pro.”

Lastborn V reacted:

“I for buy this vision pro but I never see uk used.”

Ayo commented:

“She even collect bodyguard 6.5m no be small money oh.”

Youngdadah also commented:

“They're looking at her like a newly mad woman and not knowing that's over 6 million on her face.”

Homer:

“Go local market first I wan see something.”

Curage:

“Did you go with security cus of the apple vision pro.”

Kobisax:

“Elders dey complain for ordinary headphone wey we dey use for road, you comn dey use vision pro.”

King$R:

“I saw you that day.”

LEmie Fx:

“I got it it 7m.”

MightyCub:

“My question is can we play COD, temple run or subway surf like FR.”

Big West:

“That's over 4m there.”

