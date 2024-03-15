Nigerian Lady Goes to Shop at Mall with Her Apple Vision Pro, Gets Attention for Her Uniqueness
- A video captured a Nigerian lady’s visit to a shopping centre with her Apple Vision Pro, which she later shared online
- As she moved around the mall, onlookers watched her curiously, questioning how the device enabled her to see
- A store assistant approached her, asking if she could indeed see, to which the lady confirmed by offering a handshake
A Nigerian lady, armed with her Apple Vision Pro, visited a shopping centre and subsequently posted a video online detailing her experience.
As shared by @misstechy, the footage showed her navigating the mall, attracting curious glances from onlookers who were seemingly intrigued by her ability to see with the device.
A store assistant, unable to contain their curiosity, asked if she was able to see. In response, the woman with the Vision Pro extended a handshake, affirming her ability to see.
This unique encounter, captured on video, offers a glimpse into the transformative potential of the Apple Vision Pro.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Bukasin188 said:
“I still never understand the important of this vision pro.”
Lastborn V reacted:
“I for buy this vision pro but I never see uk used.”
Ayo commented:
“She even collect bodyguard 6.5m no be small money oh.”
Youngdadah also commented:
“They're looking at her like a newly mad woman and not knowing that's over 6 million on her face.”
Homer:
“Go local market first I wan see something.”
Curage:
“Did you go with security cus of the apple vision pro.”
Kobisax:
“Elders dey complain for ordinary headphone wey we dey use for road, you comn dey use vision pro.”
King$R:
“I saw you that day.”
LEmie Fx:
“I got it it 7m.”
MightyCub:
“My question is can we play COD, temple run or subway surf like FR.”
Big West:
“That's over 4m there.”
Lady accidentally meets boyfriend at mall
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has shared an intriguing post narrating her encounter with her boyfriend at a supermarket.
The lady identified as @BeniNita on the X app said that she had accidentally bumped into her boyfriend while shopping at a mall.
The lady revealed that she was so excited when she saw him and they got talking.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng