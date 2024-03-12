A young lady who purchased her father’s first mobile phone and presented it to him at the dining table captured the hearts of many online

She approached her father, who was seated at the table, and handed him the wrapped present

Upon unwrapping it, he discovered a smartphone, which sent shivers of delight down his spine

In a touching display of affection a young lady gave her father her first mobile phone.

The video showed the familial warmth of their home, where the dining table became the stage for this tender exchange. The father, comfortably seated at the table, was unaware of the surprise that awaited him.

A young lady gifts her father a phone in an emotional moment. Photo credit: @prettyfacesbypree/TikTok

Source: TikTok

His daughter, with a blend of anticipation and excitement, approached him with beautifully wrapped package. The air was thick with suspense as she presented the gift to her father, whose eyes sparkled with curiosity and wonder.

As he carefully unwrapped the gift, a wave of emotions washed over him as shared by @prettyfacesbypree.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Letta Tsolo said:

“I would struggle finding my Grandma as I had to always call a neighbour. I decided to buy her a cellphone but I will still not find her. She was keeping it safe in her closet, covered in plastics.”

Prettyfacesbypree responded:

“Kill me again I'm laughing because for a week my dad didn't use this phone, it was sitting safely in his wardrobe.”

Baleseng Bale Kgabi:

“Bona he'l remind them everyday how his daughter bought him a phone ya touch.”

Tshegofatso:

“Y'all need to start paying Us for making US cry resale tsebe.”

User1221368411393Ceejay:

“This made me miss my father so bad. he died 20th August 2023. You're blessed my lady.”

Tifashey7:

“Me searching for the kiss comment. Anyways this is lovely.”

Prettyfacesbypree:

“Trust me there's a few. I do kiss my dad and my brothers and there's absolutely nothing wrong with it.”

Girl asks dad for iPhone 8

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady still hunting for university admission asked her father for an iPhone 8 to celebrate her birthday, and all hell broke loose.

The father got so angry and scolded her. The man said the child should think about her future.

The girl tried to remain calm as the father said his future was not secure with her, thanking God she was not his only child.

Source: Legit.ng