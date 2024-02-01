A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after accidentally meeting her boyfriend at a supermarket

Surprisingly, when they got to the counter, her boyfriend blatantly ignored her and paid for only what he got

Netizens insisted that her boyfriend didn't put her in his budget which was why he didn't pay for her items

A Nigerian lady has shared an intriguing post narrating her encounter with her boyfriend at a supermarket.

The lady identified as @BeniNita on the X app said that she had accidentally bumped into her boyfriend while shopping at a mall.

Lady calls out boyfriend for shunning her

The lady revealed that she was so excited when she saw him and they got talking.

However, when they got to the counter to pay for their items, her boyfriend acted like he didn't know her.

He only paid for the things he bought and left immediately without saying a word to her at the counter.

In her words:

“I accidentally met my boyfriend yesterday at the supermarket, I was so excited seeing him there, we got talking, only for us to reach the counter to pay at the same time and he did as if he didn't know me.”

Reactions as man shuns girlfriend at supermarket

The video has sparked lots of divided opinions from netizens in the comments section.

@iam_joshoodz said:

“He even spoke with you, why would you go to the supermarket without informing me?”

@sog_pink said:

“As it should be.”

@iam_ayobamie said:

“Remember you met there.”

@Bennie_oyale reacted:

“You came on your own na.”

@heisizumichaels said:

“When are you going to stop all this?”

@chukkysmiles_ reacted:

“You and all these funny stories that never happened.”

@freshonly_ reacted:

“Lol pay nau, what were you expecting.”

@Lady Grasha said:

“Lmaaaaao Pele. How did you handle the situation?”

@Goatedbeing said:

“Good thing. Learn to be independent.”

See the post below:

