A Nigerian lady shared a restaurant where food is ready as early as 4am in the morning which instantly gained attention

In the video, people troop in during Ramadan to have their breakfast which amazed people

The restaurant has been helpful to those who found it hard to cook very early morning during Ramadan as they could just walk to the place and get food

A Nigerian lady had captured the attention of the online community when she shared a video of a unique restaurant that had meals prepared as early as 4am.

The video, which was shared during Ramadan, showed a crowd of people flocking to the restaurant for their breakfast, a sight that left viewers in awe.

The lady was seen making meal for the customers. Photo credit: @darlinggyal/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As shared by @darlinggyal, this restaurant proved to be a boon for those who struggled with preparing meals in the early hours of the morning during Ramadan, as they could simply stroll in and have their meal ready.

This story of a community coming together in the spirit of Ramadan resonated with many, making it a trending topic online.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kapune de blakcedi said:

“Who saw dekeni special proud dekeni gather here.”

Haj Mujaheed:

“Ebe this kind girls we Dey look for nu.”

Hajia Sisla Binta Danda:

“I love my zongo community.”

Ruky491:

“Awwww dis food really save our lives paaaa Allah wayeeee.”

Nazifashaibularry:

“That's my old area.”

SUHAD E:

“I miss zongo.”

Sulemana Baki:

“Nima..mamobi kawkudi if am not mistaking because it been 8years now.”

Summy:

“You sell sahur ?”

Kamarudinero:

“Masha Allah.”

J.S access:

“May Allah reward you.”

