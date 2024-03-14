"From Being a Doctor to Support Worker Abroad": Lady in UK Recounts Her Difficulties After Japa
- A lady who is a qualified medical doctor in Nigeria is now working in the UK as a support worker
- She posted a video on TikTok to tell people why she was downgraded to the level of a support worker after arriving in the UK
- The lady said she moved to the UK for studies and she was thinking she would work and study, but things didn't go as planned
A Nigerian lady who is a qualified medical doctor relocated to the UK, where she works as a support worker.
She had moved to the UK to do a masters degree in public health, and she was hoping to work and study at the same time.
In a TikTok video, the lady, @_drcho said when she got to the UK, she had to be registered there as a doctor before she would be allowed to work.
She said she had to first pass the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB 1) test, which is compulsory for non-UK-trained medical doctors who would like to practice in the country.
In the meantime, she was a student, and she had bills to pay, which meant she had to do something to earn money.
That was how she started working as a support worker 20 hours a week to earn enough money to care for herself.
The doctor said she was scared of what people would say, but at a point, she did not care anymore.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as doctor becomes a support worker in the UK
@Ladyjay said:
"My hubby was a senior reg in naija, he’s currently a cleaner in the UK. Thank goodness he has passed his PLAB 1."
@Nurse_val said:
"Can you tell me if I qualified for masters in Uk with my BSc nursing degree."
Source: Legit.ng