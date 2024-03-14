A lady who is a qualified medical doctor in Nigeria is now working in the UK as a support worker

She posted a video on TikTok to tell people why she was downgraded to the level of a support worker after arriving in the UK

The lady said she moved to the UK for studies and she was thinking she would work and study, but things didn't go as planned

A Nigerian lady who is a qualified medical doctor relocated to the UK, where she works as a support worker.

She had moved to the UK to do a masters degree in public health, and she was hoping to work and study at the same time.

The lady had to write her PLAB 1 before she would work as a doctor. Photo credit: TikTok/@_drcho.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the lady, @_drcho said when she got to the UK, she had to be registered there as a doctor before she would be allowed to work.

She said she had to first pass the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB 1) test, which is compulsory for non-UK-trained medical doctors who would like to practice in the country.

In the meantime, she was a student, and she had bills to pay, which meant she had to do something to earn money.

That was how she started working as a support worker 20 hours a week to earn enough money to care for herself.

The doctor said she was scared of what people would say, but at a point, she did not care anymore.

Reactions as doctor becomes a support worker in the UK

@Ladyjay said:

"My hubby was a senior reg in naija, he’s currently a cleaner in the UK. Thank goodness he has passed his PLAB 1."

@Nurse_val said:

"Can you tell me if I qualified for masters in Uk with my BSc nursing degree."

