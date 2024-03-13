A Nigerian lady has advised Happie Boys to seek the forgiveness of Omega Power Ministries (OPM)'s founder Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

The lady made the appeal while sharing a new video of the lads after recently running into them at night

She expressed worry that they were not looking good and seemed to have gone from grace to grass

A lady has expressed concern over the well-being of Happie Boys, Amakor Johnson and Matthew Precious Kelechi after recently spotting them in public at night.

@kittijay6 shared a recording of Happie Boys she made and worried that they did not look happy.

She urged Happie Boys to apologise and seek Apostle Chibuzor's forgiveness. Photo Credit: @kittijay6, Instagram/@happie_boys1

Source: TikTok

Lamenting over their situation, @kittijay6 said it was not good for people to bite the finger that fed them, especially when their benefactor is a man of God.

She urged Happie Boys to return to Apostle Chibuzor of OPM and seek his forgiveness. @kittijay6 added that the lads have fallen from grace and are now back to square one.

In her clip, the boys appeared to be purchasing bread from a roadside vendor. One of them hid his face upon noticing she was videoing them.

Happie Boys, who worked as security men, first became viral sensations in 2022 after they were sacked for dancing on duty.

Watch the video below:

The clip of Happie Boys sparked reactions

Ebig Obosi Eze Katakpim said:

"Why is the other one hiding?

"Him dey Jones?"

The_Introvert said:

"They have already begged, they should stay away from the man, things are difficult in Nigeria, so they should not use their own to disturb the pastor."

Gifty ATU said:

"Because buying bread from the road side is now a poverty."

Yemi Tulah said:

"So you posted this video to shame and mock them. Good person well done."

Broken heart soul said:

"Make person no buy bread again na Dubai them suppose dey go dey buy bread."

Jrnbobby said:

"Madam leave the boys alone!! E no concern you how them they survive! Focus on yourself you still have a long way to go."

Son of mercy said:

"They just need to hustle, they’ll be alright, nobody’s grace is tied to any man."

DAVE_THE_OUTSIDER said:

"Make happy boys go drink happy hour dem go dey happy again."

Happie Boys say they weren't deported

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Happie Boys had reacted to rumours that they were deported from Cyprus.

Recall that the Happie Boys were reportedly deported from Cyprus after their fallout with OPM's pastor, Apostle Gift Chinyere.

In a video on their Instagram page, Johnson stated that they actually requested to be returned to Nigeria and were not deported as was rumoured. He narrated how they begged to be returned home after the expiration of their student permit.

Source: Legit.ng