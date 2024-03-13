A white man was overjoyed after he got his Nigerian international passport, officially making him a citizen of the country

As soon as the passport reached his hands, he took to TikTok to wave the Nigerian flag and to celebrate his citizenship

The man said while others were relocating from Nigeria to Europe, the Americas and Canada, he was coming home to help fix the economy

As soon as he got the confirmation of his citizenship, the man came online to wave the Nigerian flight high in the air.

The man, Bekee Igbo, who is married to a Nigerian woman, boasted that while others were moving away from Nigeria, he was going to move closer to the country.

Bekee insisted that he was going to come to Nigeria to help fix the country's economy.

He was dressed in Igbo traditional regalia while waving the Nigerian flag and shouting in happiness and excitement. The video he posted got many reactions from social media users.

Reactions as Oyinbo man becomes Nigerian citizen

@jdhdjbhdhhdh said:

"Having a Nigerian passport is not easy. I don't know how u did that, but anyway congratulations."

@MMANWU NDI LLO said:

"Should we tell him the truth?"

@mystrength04 commented:

"My own passport wey I never use travel even go Ghana."

@alfredlizzycozy said:

"Make we tell am the truth. Abi make we free am?"

@user9983312901405 said:

"You're welcome to Nigeria 1plot of land for you."

@Music Maestro said:

"Proud to have someone like you who's proud of a Nigerian passport despite our shortcomings."

@EAHGNOUKO said:

"I am from Canada, i need a Nigerian passport."

@Amazon said:

"You are welcome my brother."

