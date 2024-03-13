A young man has celebrated his friend who bought an expensive car just three weeks after relocating to the United Kingdom

In a video, he maintained that everyone can thrive in the United Kingdom as long as they work hard and consistently

Furthermore, he claimed that the United Kingdom favours anyone who plans well, saves, and gives their best

A Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom has proudly showcased his friend’s newly acquired car.

The man identified on TikTok as @tonynwazuoke, said that his friend purchased the car after three weeks in the UK.

Nigerian man splashes millions on car in UK Photo credit: @tonynwazuoke/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man celebrates friend over costly acquisition

Tony used his friend as evidence that people who work hard, plan, and save can make it in the UK.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He encouraged Nigerians who wish to relocate to consider coming to the UK and not listen to those who claimed it was impossible to make it there.

He proudly showcased the interiors of his friend's car in the viral video.

In his words:

“To those that said it's difficult to make it in the UK, actually boys dey show workings. UK is a place where everyone will thrive, just work hard, save, and plan.

"He got this car in a few weeks in the UK. My friend got this beautiful car in a few weeks in the UK, actually, where are those that said it's not possible to make it in the UK, UK will favour you if you work hard and give your best.”

Reactions as man buys car in UK

Netizens stormed the comments section with some doubting the possibility of buying a car after three weeks in the UK.

Ket 1096 NY said:

“£2500 is for a car with panoramic roof. He didn't wait a month to collect pay from work. He doesn't pay tax and rent? super story.”

@benbond87 said:

“Oga is easy to hv car in Europe as far as you are working and have papers. Please can we see other achievements in 3 weeks. Dey play."

Obitee said:

“Shutup he Financed the car.”

@coolme464 said:

“People enter with no cognitive plan. learn those road side work b4 u enter UK &k and thank me later. 7k£ weekly.”

@olajuyigbe segn reacted:

“Taaaaa. cars are sooooo cheap in the UK. come to Ireland and buy car in 3 weeks. and then I will respect U.”

Blessed soul said:

“Lie lie people everywhere.”

Light said:

“Sebi u be the same person wey post say UK life no east...say no be bed of roses.”

Yemi reacted:

“Alot is not adding up here. £2500 for a 2020 model car? de play. is he gonna try with Nigeria license in UK? cos it takes process to obtain licence abroad.”

Truth_Don reacted:

“Which liecence is he using to drive??”

Chisom reacted:

“Nice one my boss.”

Oscar Unr said:

“UK is the best sK.”

FABAL MAK said:

“Make dem they use you create content.... Na them no fall for it.”

Trust said:

“He bought it on credit oga any can do it if they r credit worthy is not knew.”

Watch the video below:

Lady flaunts transformation after relocating abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty black lady has gone viral on popular app, TikTok, after showing off her transformation.

In the heartwarming clip making the rounds online, the lady gave a brief insight into her life and how she got to where she is now. The first part of the video showed her as a hardworking cake seller.

Source: Legit.ng