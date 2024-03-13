A Nigerian lady has shared a video showcasing how she transformed the life of a young girl she adopted

The lady first shared a video of the girl's appearance when she arrived at her house looking so pale and sickly

After two months, the girl transformed into a beautiful and vibrant girl leaving netizens in awe of her glow-up

A Nigerian lady has been applauded heavily online for taking great care of a young girl whom she adopted.

In the video making waves on the internet, the lady revealed that she was able to transform the young girl after two months.

Lady shows off transformation of adopted child Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial/Instagram.

Lady shares transformation of adopted daughter

The young girl who looked sickly when she was adopted into the family looked very healthy at the end of the clip.

The throwback clip showed the girl struggling to even lift a spoon to eat the noodles and eggs prepared for her.

However, the pale-looking young girl transformed into a vibrant, strong, and cheerful girl.

Reactions trail adopted child's transformation

The video ignited reactions from netizens commending the lady for her care and guidance.

@realwarripikin said:

“Things I love to seee God bless her new parents.”

@princessuvbi reacted:

“We need to start posting this. The good must begin to overshadow the bad.”

@jamkingdinero1 said;

“My God, she no even first get strength to even hold spoon well or chew, God bless the person behind the change o.”

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“It's how she moved from looking like lucozade to an adorable sharp mouth for me! Awwww.”

@harrybion said:

“This one has adopted her own blessing, I hope and pray God shows her favour.”

@stanleyflasknaija said:

“See smiles. As you transformed this little girl and keep giving her future, may God bless you and all of yours in turn Thank you.”

@mcirock reacted:

”You will know she is indeed taking care of this girl! May God bless her more for her kind heart!“

@ego_oyiiboo said:

“Just see how confident she has become. Kudos to the parents.”

@trufinisha90 said:

“The lady that adopted this girl, God will keep you alive for her. As you put a smile on her face, that is how the heavens will pour out endless blessings for you.”

Lady adopts baby at the hospital

