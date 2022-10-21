A beautiful lady identified as @barbiiii3 on TikTok has shared adorable photos of a baby she recently adopted

Barbiiii3 said she was at the hospital when she noticed that a mother had left behind her two-day-old baby

The kind lady completed the adoption process of the sweet child at the hospital and took him home to her family

A kind lady, @barbiiii3 on TikTok, has narrated how she became a proud mother of a little boy.

Barbiiii3 said the baby's mother gave birth to the child at a hospital and two days later, she left the child disappeared without a trace.

Lady adopts baby at the hospital Photo Credit: @barbiiii3/TikTok

Barbiiii3 and her family decided to adopt the child and after completing the process, they took the baby home.

Sharing sweet photos and videos of the baby on TikTok, barbiiii3 said:

"God sent my family a gift. His mum left him in the hospital 2 days after giving birth. So we adopted him and made him part of our family. This is not to attack the biological mother or pass any judgement to her. She left the baby at the hospital so she knew she was not mentally prepared to take care of her child. She left him in a safe environment and kudos to her for doing that."

Social media users react

@mz_nikki_12g said:

"I hope the biological mom is okay, no one knows what she was going through n may have done the best thing by leaving him. Take care of a God’s gift."

@pamstillhasit wrote:

"His momma must have loved him. She wanted the best for him. Sometimes love is letting go."

@bambambam112 stated:

"Made me cry my son with my mom and idk why this made me cry and just wanna go get him and hug so tightly."

@majestic_skyy commented:

"I'm glad she left home there instead of in a back alley or worst. thank her for that and to you for accepting this beautiful baby into ur family."

@lexthegodddd reacted:

"As crazy as it sounds, his mom did the right thing. She left him where he could be safe & find a wonderful family! God bless him."

@carmenortiz3831 added:

"He is so cute! God chose you to be his momma. Thank you for your finding room for him in your beautiful heart. That is all that matters."

Watch video below:

