A video captured a lady’s dedication as she meticulously stitched together pieces of fabric.

It was during an unforeseen hiatus, prompted by the ASUU strike, that she embraced took up the skill, she indicated on @blair_goodfashion.

The lady indicated her skill is paying off. Photo credit: @blair_goodfashion

Guided by her mother’s wisdom, she had embarked on a journey of transformation, from novice to skilled.

Many social media users who watched the video indicated that they also learned tailoring after listening to their mother's advise.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Grace charles said:

“The fact that I can relate.”

Tailorin Abuja wrote:

“This is so sweet my mum always comes to check on me when I'm sewing.”

Mitchellecrochet commented:

“I learnt tailoring during strike too.”

Emeraldoma2 also commented:

“Please what kind of needle did you use for stretchy fabrics.”

Dimma:

“True true na excuses I just dey give in the name of industrial machine when I can get manual and resume my passion for sewing.”

Heartbeat847:

“More wins dear.”

Queen Anastasia670:

“I love your works I don't know how you do it but my butterfly machine cant really sew polymaterial. Åny idea the possible solution? Thanks in advance.”

