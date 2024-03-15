A Nigerian lady’s thoughtful gesture of gifting her mother a grinding machine captured hearts across TikTok, swiftly becoming a sensation

The video revealed the mother, initially unaware of the surprise, eagerly approaching her daughter for a greeting

The sheer delight and heartfelt thankfulness that washed over her upon seeing the gift were palpable, leading to an emotive display of gratitude

A heartwarming act by a Nigerian lady, who surprised her mother with a grinding machine, quickly gained traction on TikTok, touching the hearts of viewers.

The video depicted the mother, initially unsuspecting of the surprise, eagerly moving towards her daughter for a warm greeting.

The mother reacted happily to the grinding machine gift. Photo credit: @gemelo_clothing/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As shared by @gemelo_clothing, the profound joy and sincere appreciation that swept over her upon discovering the gift were clearly visible, resulting in a deeply moving display of gratitude.

This touching narrative of familial love and appreciation resonated with the online community, making it a trending topic onTikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ebony collection said:

“Pls how much did you get it my mum has been asking for this.”

Precious:

“God bless you dear.”

Rose Rhoda:

“Congratulations, God please bless me so I can make my mother forget all her suffering and pain.”

Mhiztesty:

“I wish I could still do more for my mom.”

RingLover54:

“You did well ma'am.”

User8254861198117:

“God bless u for her more wins ur children will do more for U.”

Nigerian lady buys new car for her mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has teamed up with her husband to buy a brand-new car for her mother.

A video posted on TikTok by @funkycollectionz showed when the woman received the car gift.

In the video, the woman was fast asleep when her daughter arrived with the new car to replace the old one she was using.

Lady buys another brand new car

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a heartwarming video of a Nigerian woman who broke down in tears as she unveiled her new car has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The diligent lady had worked hard for years to save up for her dream vehicle, a stunning upgrade from her old one.

The video showed her excitement and gratitude as she revealed her shiny and luxurious car, which had a sleek design and a spacious interior.

Source: Legit.ng