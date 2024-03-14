A lady surprised a woman and her children with a new apartment and over one million naira to start up any business

The lady revealed that the woman’s husband unfortunately abandoned her with five children seven years ago

According to her, the woman has been living in an uncompleted building with her children before she met her

A young lady has shared a video showcasing the moment she surprised a single mother with money.

The lady identified as @amadiva_ on TikTok revealed that the woman had been living in an uncompleted building with her children.

Woman cries as lady gifts her cash Photo credit: @amadiva_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady surprises woman and 5 children

Life has been tough for the mother of five since her husband left her seven years ago with their five children.

The lady was however able to put a smile on the woman’s face through the help of her fan who supported her with money.

In the video, the happy mother and her children were overjoyed to see their new apartment and get over one million naira for business.

The lady also took the woman’s children to register them in a school.

Reactions as woman gets over N1 million

Some netizens were of the opinion that her husband would want to come back now.

@user8159815852996 said:

“NOW YOU WILL SEE THE HUSBAND WILL COME TO HER.”

OneMind reacted:

“The husband is not far from home. Baba will show up in a jiffy.”

@neduchenna said:

“As many people that contributed may almighty, God replenish your pocket.”

Yusuf_Ayodele said:

“As the woman dey shout Jesus jesus na church she dey carry the money they go straight.”

El Mark Vow said:

“Me as the husband am coming back to my wife.”

Cyjulien said:

“D husband will soon show up.”

Chidiebere Rex reacted:

“I hope he won't come back after seeing this and I'm sure she will accept him back.”

@sacpil reacted:

“Advise her not to give any pastor a dime in the name of tithe please.”

Source: Legit.ng