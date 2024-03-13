A young man has impressed netizens after changing the life of a Nigerian woman who lived in a flooded unkempt house

The thoughtful man rented a comfortable apartment for the woman and her two kids and also gave her half a million naira

Netizens in the comments section were stunned by how appreciative and excited the woman was

A Nigerian woman’s life was greatly turned around by a content creator who was touched by her poor living conditions.

The good Samaritan identified as @michaelspyder_ on TikTok saw the woman living in a swampy abode with her room flooded in dirty and greenish water.

Man rents house for woman and 2 kids Photo credit: @michael_spyder/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man rents new apartment for woman

He got the woman and her two kids a comfortable apartment and paid two-year rent so they could leave their flooded and unkempt old house.

The young man also rented a shop for her and paid two years of shop rent for her. Furthermore, he gave her half a million naira cash, leaving the woman stunned and excited.

The woman kept praising God and thanking the man for changing the story of her family.

Reactions as man blesses poor family

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who were stunned by the woman’s appreciative and grateful reaction.

Blexgraphy_ reacted:

“The sujud shukr got me. Allahu Akbar thank you thank you.”

@user8259189465293 said:

“The part that makes me cry was the sujud al-hamdulillah.”

Cereal Seller said:

“Only God knows since when the woman has been praying till this moment.”

ADEOLA said:

“Am a Muslim but the fact she says Allahakbar I con love her most God bless the giver.”

Najjwise said:

“May Allah make it easy for you.”

@badrukhodeejah said;

“Only Allah can do it. Alhamdulilah. oh ALLAH don't be forgotten me let my destiny helper locate me very soon yah rabb.”

HASBUNALLAH001 reacted:

“I'm directing my prayer to you MR MICHAEL MAY GOD ALMIGHTY EASE YOUR AFFAIRS AND GRANT YOU WHATEVER YOU WANT WITHOUT STRESS INSHA ALLAH AAd THANK YOU.”

Nas reacted:

“The best reward a giver could get from God by giving something to someone without showing that person on camera is worth more than what he could get.”

SWEET KULKUS said:

“I feel like I have money I swear I will do more for her because is the name of my late sweet mother.”

