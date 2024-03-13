A brilliant girl stunned netizens after mentioning the names of countries starting from A to Z without making a mistake

The Secondary School student in JSS3 was helping her mother sell fruits when she was approached by a content creator

Netizens took to the comments section to commend the girl for her brilliance while wishing to birth intelligent children

A video of a Nigerian girl showing off a remarkable level of intelligence has captivated the hearts of netizens.

In the video shared on TikTok by @lekmanfunnynation, the girl was asked to mention countries from A to Z.

JSS3 student impresses netizens with her brilliance Photo credit: @lekmanfunnynation/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Intelligent girl stuns viewers on TikTok

She perfectly mentioned the countries that started with each alphabet without making mistakes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When asked about herself, the girl revealed that she was a JSS3 student helping her mother sell fruits at her stand.

The man captioned the video:

“Can't believe she got it all right.”

Reactions trail video of intelligent girl

Netizens were stunned by how intelligent the young girl was and they praised her in the comments section.

DONLYRICHAUNTY said:

“Wow that's my child Alicia am so proud of you.”

Temmy reacted:

“You leave Nigeria go mention Norway I okay.”

@mabellove89 reacted:

“She mention Cameroon but she no mention Nigeria.”

Samuel Yeboah said:

“G - Ghana my question is why N she didn't say Nigeria?”

BIG DAVO said:

“DEY SHARP FOR THEIR FAMILY EVEN MATHS SHE SABI AM WELLA.”

Betty01 reacted:

“You forget sweden but sha u try.”

Beauty mama24 said:

“You all planned it her face expression showed it all she was expecting it.”

@user5701796624471 said:

“This girl Jss3, hmmm.”

Joyce Mak said:

“She reached N she no even call her country Nigeria, that's so good of girl.”

Benson Dora said:

“You didn't see what coming, dey play continue.”

JUST_ABIOLA reacted:

“She's so smart.”

@lilypeter said:

“She's really good she's my younger sister.”

@zaliaseidu835 said:

“She's too brilliant.”

Watch the video below:

Brilliant girl impresses many with clean accent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a little Nigerian girl speaking boldly and fluently with a nice accent surprised netizens.

In the impressive video, she talked about how English words vary in pronunciation and spelling. She stated that the spelling of an English word is a poor guide to how the word is pronounced.

Source: Legit.ng