A young lady broke down in tears on her matriculation day wishing that her beloved mother was still alive

The lady’s sister however made the day special for her by cheering her up and spraying money on her at the venue

Netizens penned emotional comments after watching the video with many reiterating the irreplaceability of mothers

A touching video of a Nigerian student shedding tears on her matriculation day has stirred emotions online.

The lady identified as @i_amfavourbillz on TikTok wished her mother was still alive to witness the special day in her life.

Lady moved to tears on matriculation day Photo credit: @iamfavourbillz/TikTok.

Elder sister spoils sister with cash

However, her elder sister turned up for her matriculation and made the day remarkable for her against all odds.

Favour could not hide her tears as her thoughtful sister sprayed her N50 notes and other denominations of money.

She captioned the video:

“Thanks for coming big sist God bless you. I wish Mom was here. It is well.”

Reactions as matriculant breaks down in tears

The video ignited emotional reactions from netizens who stormed the comments section.

Edo finest wrote:

“I can’t even lie mhenn I’m crying watching this.”

Promise Love reacted:

“Take heart dear, Ogwashi uku shall never see Ur blood,your sis will still come and spray you more money during Ur sign out.”

BAD BELLA said:

“Congratulations my dear sorry this made me cry.”

Eva>> said:

“Why am I crying, Congrats girl.”

@Loveth135 commented:

“I wish I had a big sis or Junior once na only me my mama bring come this life. Congratulations dear, God bless and keep your big sis alive.”

@chizzygoodness7 added:

"I remember my own time no one came. Not like they weren’t around but so busy, aside from sending me money I need to feel there presence."

@loveth1353 added:

"I wish I have a big sis or Junior once. Na only me my mama bring come this life. Congratulations dear. God bless and keep your big sis alive."

