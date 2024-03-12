A Nigerian youth in an interracial relationship has taken to social media to showcase his white lover

The cryptic message he wrote and the words he uttered amid the showcase sent internet users into a frenzy

Many curious young men wanted to know how he got such a white lady, while others noted certain things they observed in the video

A video showing a young man and his white lover together has stirred massive reactions among netizens.

@g3n3rall shared the clip on TikTok as he showed off his white lover, howbeit with a cryptic message.

The young man said he used a chicken incantation. Photo Credit: @g3n3rall

Source: TikTok

"Do juju. Na chicken incantation I use," @g3n3rall wrote.

In the clip, he laid on the white lady's lap while she pressed her phone, unbothered about his recording.

He appeared to voice out an incantation. When quizzed by some netizens about how he got the lady, he bragged:

"I don use am pick tire before I carry am come trenches."

Another Nigerian man had flaunted his older white lover on social media.

Watch the video below:

@g3n3rall's video stirred reactions

DC_TIPPY said:

"No worry ur client don dey talk to another person wey e juju strong."

Ade boi said:

"Who also think waiting i dwy think....this guy don teach d oyinbo hustle fastest finger."

JAMES DC said:

"How you take get this client brr?"

NDREAMZ said:

"Gimme this client bro, no waste am."

authority279 said:

"Ur mum we be like nah my mate this guy wan marry olohun gbami o."

xuliyoung4 said:

"Nah your village ppl day do you bro lol."

Treat said:

"Maye wey we dey use pick e reach your turn you carry am come trenches."

araa iree said:

"Omo see fresh clients."

Mary Williams said:

"Nobody is seeing what I’m seeing I swear the cl no swear anything aje."

Source: Legit.ng