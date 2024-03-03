A young Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after cooking macaroni for her family for the first time

The food got so soft and the lady broke into tears while seeking advice from netizens on what she could do

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the video with many hurling jabs at her

A Nigerian lady teared up in the kitchen after cooking a terrible pot of macaroni.

In a video shared via her TikTok account @vee.edwin, the lady displayed the macaroni which looked too soft and unpleasant to the eyes.

Vee seeks advice on what to do

According to Vee, she had informed her family members earlier that she couldn't cook a pot of macaroni for everyone but they insisted that she does the cooking.

Unfortunately, after preparing the food, it didn't turn out nice and she broke down in tears while seeking help on TikTok.

In her words:

"Please you people should help me. I just cooked macaroni for everybody. I told them I don't know how to cook macaroni, I only know how to cook macaroni for myself but they said I must cook for everybody.

"So we are five. Guys this is the macaroni. I don't know what happened. Please is there any advice you people can give me? I don't know how I am going to serve this to everybody. Please I don't know if you people can help me."

Reactions as lady displays macaroni she cooked

Netizens stormed the comments section to react with many criticising the lady.

@james__szn7 said:

"Just add little yeast and flour then put oil on fire make it robo robo put it inside the oil and fry e go turn makaraoni."

@sterlingfashion wrote:

"Well according to my mother you have your breakfast, lunch and dinner for that day if he remain you continue d procedure next day."

@babysavage697 reacted:

"Just use it and do macaroni smoothie then go and buy bread. Make Una use am hold body."

@still_favour said:

"Use buchymix to blend it. Be creative. Tell them that’s how you like your macaroni."

@lora61446 reacted:

"I nor know if na only me hear wetin she talk say na only macaroni for herself she sabi cook."

@favourod7 added:

"Don't cry my dear. This is baked macaroni. Get a pan and put it in the oven. It may be one of them birthday. Cheer up my dear."

@sicosamuel commented:

"You just have to make small soup for the family as you can see the macaroni is now garri."

This is coming shortly after a Nigerian man broke up with his girlfriend for cooking food for him with spoilt tomatoes.

Watch the video below:

