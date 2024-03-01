A lady showed off her grandmother's hair on TikTok, which was up to her waist as she walked around her compound slowly

The woman was adorned with a red Ankara wrapper and blouse, and it got many wondering why her hair looked so unnatural

Some netizens admitted that they were scared to air their actual opinion, while others simply said that the woman has a spiritual case

A lady @simbi_001 on TikTok has gotten the attention of netizens after she shared a video of her grandma's hair on the social media platform.

Grandma's unique hair causes a stir online. Image credit: @simbi_001/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The elderly woman was seen in a wrapper and a blouse as she walked gently inside her compound. Her hair looked weird as if it had not been combed in ages. It was also very long and got up to her thighs.

In the lady's description, her grandmother's hair is a natural bone straight (luxurious artificial hair) and it got her friends on social media to share their mixed reactions in her comments section.

Check out the grandma's hair in the video below:

Reaction's trail the grandma's hair

Several TikTok and Instagram users have commented on the woman's hair. Legit.ng has shared some of the reactions below:

@ :

"We dey fear to talk our mind."

@Pweety:

"Home training wan wound me."

@Laura edwin:

"Everybody dey fear to talk their mind."

@Shelma."

"Grandma your hair is so nice, No be me go talk wetin dey una, mind keep scrolling."

@Chilov99:

"Make i talk am abeg, make una wash the hair for her. She is indeed a great woman."

@stanley_okechukwu22:

"Your grandma don mad before?"

@ruth_zagiri:

"This looks more spiritual… nobi everything be cruise… maybe when they gave birth to her, they told the family to not let razor or scissors to touch her hair."

@lefemariey:

"I think this is a Benin grandma. Most likely with link to the royal family."

@oolatosimi:

"You people will just come online and set your family members up for dragging …. Ko buru o."

@cassie_de_ann:

"She’s a strong spiritualist."

@zayee_nab:

"She is a strong Benin traditionalist that’s why she doesn’t cut her hair. She may have her reasons."

@BASHIR:

"Bone straight or Bone Dada."

Source: Legit.ng