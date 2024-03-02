A man could not believe his eyes after he told his girlfriend of Igbo descent to make him semolina fufu

He began to notice there was a problem when she started making it like eba (a Nigerian solid food)

In keeping faith with his girlfriend's cooking skills, he kept mute and was amused by what she eventually prepared

A boyfriend left some netizens in stitches after showing the semo (also known as semolina fufu) his Igbo girlfriend made for him.

"Thank God I can cook," @horlu_baby wrote on TikTok while sharing a clip of her preparing the semo.

He said she started making it like eba. Photo Credit: @horlu_baby

@horlu_baby narrated that he observed she sharted making it like eba and wanted to correct her but didn't in a bid to keep faith with her.

His Igbo girlfriend got angry

He added that she transferred it to a pot and then got angry as it didn't turn out as expected. It had lumps.

"Chai see semo," he lamented.

His 23-second video stirred mixed reactions on social media.

For those who also have difficulty preparing semo without lumps, Legit.ng has given a detailed explanation of the popular delicacy.

Watch the video below:

People react to the poorly-made semo

NO GREE FOR ANYBODY said:

"Why she dey complain after cooking rvbbish? Instead make she learn.

"Pack the semo, put it in a pot add small water and steam it for like 10 mins..."

Adegoke Adenike said:

"Wetin be this?"

Innocent Elizabeth said:

"Nah this ain’t no Igbo girl igbo girls knows how to cook nah she no stay kitchen with mumci ."

Debbie_Lily1 said:

"I seriously want a man that will make semo himself cuz I get angry while making it."

Kruz D'loner said:

"You asked for semo, the Lord gave you Golden morn, be grateful and add milk and sugar, bless you."

Lala’s touch said:

"All of you saying you can fix it, how can you fix semo that has plenty lumps."

Sola_Oj said:

"Semo is the simplest swallow to make now."

