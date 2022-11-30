A Nigerian man has ended things with his girlfriend after she prepared stew for him with bad tomatoes

In screenshots of chats shared on Twitter, the lady revealed she couldn't eat the food because of the spoilt tomato

On hearing this, her man got disappointed in her for serving him bad food despite knowing that it wasn't great for consumption

A conversation between a Nigerian lady and her boyfriend who broke up with her over spoilt tomatoes has caused controversy online.

The young man had sent his babe to the market to get foodstuffs. She returned and they both noticed that one of the tomatoes was bad.

Man breaks up with girlfriend Photo Credit: Danvina_rh

Source: UGC

However, she went ahead to cook with it and her boyfriend overlooked it, thinking that the food will still come out since the tomatoes will be fried.

However, when the food was ready, the lady refused to eat and insisted that her boyfriend eats everything alone.

This triggered her boyfriend's wrath and his attitude and feelings changed towards her that instant.

The heartbroken man narrated in the conversation:

"I gave you my own money and you went to buy stuffs for stew. You came back cut the tomatoes and included a bad one. We noticed this but I was thinking it doesn't matter since everything will be fried.

"But then you went ahead to fry it and still made the stew. You now dished out food for only me. I asked about your own, you said you weren't hungry. I persuaded you to eat at least one spoon since you haven't eaten since morning."

"That was when you picked up courage to tell me that you won't eat because of the bad tomato. You knew it wasn't good to be eaten? Why did you go ahead to cook for me?"

Social media reactions

Live with Judith said:

"I have never seen in my life how a very irrelevant reason can be this VALID! I won’t even deny it, this is a big red flag. Haaaaaa. How can you serve a man you have been dating for 3 years whom I presume you love food that even you can’t eat, na so witchcraft Dey start sha."

Daniel Geezuz wrote:

"It's not about the soup, it's about being selfish and the event make him think deeply. A woman like that can sacrifice you for her own need."

Nechi reacted:

"I’m convinced the men in this comment section and the quotes are either intoxicated or on drgs. It’s one or the either and I’m not gonna argue about it either."

King IKgreat commented:

"It's not the first time she's been selfish, this singular act just pulled the trigger. Men are becoming wiser now, ladies stop being selfish, relationship isn't about you and your happiness alone. It's a not 100/50."

See tweet below:

